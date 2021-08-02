Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CFO Dean A. Shigenaga Sells 27,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ARE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.01. The stock had a trading volume of 609,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.42. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $203.59.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
