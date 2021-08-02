Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CFO Dean A. Shigenaga Sells 27,000 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ARE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.01. The stock had a trading volume of 609,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.42. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $203.59.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

