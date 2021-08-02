Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN stock opened at $182.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.15. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $187.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.