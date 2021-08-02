Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.30

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 9906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

