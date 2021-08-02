Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.97 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

