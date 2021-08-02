Algorand Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $57.39 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Algorand has a market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $57.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00259563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00033883 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016569 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.55 or 0.02570791 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,666,852,972 coins and its circulating supply is 3,171,832,483 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

