Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,742 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 4.4% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $106.72 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.64.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

