Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,834 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.7% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,397,000. Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 7.0% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.