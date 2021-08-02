Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,979 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

