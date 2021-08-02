Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ALHC stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
