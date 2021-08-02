Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

