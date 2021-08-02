Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in July

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,011,600 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 1,668,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANCUF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ANCUF opened at $40.25 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.