ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $5,717.18 and approximately $56.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.55 or 0.00805632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00094789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00040724 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

