All Sports Price Down 3.5% This Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00823004 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091047 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.