Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $20.53 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

