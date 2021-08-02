Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.58. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

