Allegiant Travel Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.50 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $190.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $108.61 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $8,542,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

