Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Allegion posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $135.87. 747,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,192. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Allegion by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Allegion by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

