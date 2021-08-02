Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.60

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.60 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 1117405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The company has a market capitalization of £557.79 million and a PE ratio of 69.33.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

