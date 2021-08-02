AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $48.27 on Monday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.