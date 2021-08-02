AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $49.36 and last traded at $49.36, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

