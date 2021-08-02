AllianceBlock Market Cap Tops $154.61 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $154.61 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded up 96.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00820935 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091462 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,168,583 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

