Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €228.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €228.00 ($268.24) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €232.42 ($273.43).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €210.00 ($247.06) on Monday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €213.79.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

