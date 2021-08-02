Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,137 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,996,000 after acquiring an additional 98,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 352,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $346.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,061,589 shares of company stock valued at $277,814,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

