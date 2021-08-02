Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,231 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. State Street comprises about 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $273,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 321.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.42. 24,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,573. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

