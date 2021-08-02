Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after buying an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,418,000 after buying an additional 968,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,275,107,000 after purchasing an additional 641,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 341,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,589,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.05. 171,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.67 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

