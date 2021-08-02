Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 9.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $24,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.18. 4,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,650. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $194.51 and a 12 month high of $257.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

