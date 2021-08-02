Allied Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,240,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after buying an additional 234,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

DE stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $359.06. 26,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.13. The company has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $175.83 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

