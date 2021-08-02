Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after purchasing an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.26. 135,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,656. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

