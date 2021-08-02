Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 10,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 42.5% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.62. 109,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,663. The firm has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

