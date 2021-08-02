Allied Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.22. 1,333,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,096,469. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

