Allied Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $18,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629,388. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $193.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

