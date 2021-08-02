Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,759 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 689,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,267,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.