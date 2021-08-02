Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.53. The stock had a trading volume of 178,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $454.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

