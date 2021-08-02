Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 711 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 3.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.21. 116,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,062. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a one year low of $126.25 and a one year high of $263.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

