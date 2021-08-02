Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE ALSN opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

