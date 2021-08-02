AllSafe Trading Down 34.5% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $270,674.07 and $156.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

