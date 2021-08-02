ALLY (ALY) Price Tops $0.0054

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $142,781.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

