Alpaca Finance Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001783 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $97.56 million and $21.15 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00100440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00140025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,854.93 or 0.99556702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.25 or 0.00846186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 143,369,935 coins and its circulating supply is 140,162,361 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

