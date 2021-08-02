Alpha Impact Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $366.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $19.39 million and approximately $366.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00103316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00139490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.07 or 1.00308856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.60 or 0.00854090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

