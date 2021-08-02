Alpha Impact Price Reaches $0.0598 on Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $19.39 million and approximately $366.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00103316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00139490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.07 or 1.00308856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.60 or 0.00854090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.