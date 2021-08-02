Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2021 – Alpha Metallurgical Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

7/29/2021 – Alpha Metallurgical Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

7/16/2021 – Alpha Metallurgical Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

7/14/2021 – Alpha Metallurgical Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Alpha Metallurgical Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

7/7/2021 – Alpha Metallurgical Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

7/1/2021 – Alpha Metallurgical Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

6/30/2021 – Alpha Metallurgical Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

AMR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.85. 230,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,466. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

