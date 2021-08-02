Alpha Quark Token Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $59.92 million and approximately $21.21 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.51 or 0.00008990 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00809481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00095134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040720 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

