Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Head to Head Survey

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories 23.89% 115.28% 32.06%

This table compares Alpha Teknova and IDEXX Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories $2.71 billion 21.38 $581.78 million $6.71 101.15

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Teknova and IDEXX Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 IDEXX Laboratories 0 1 3 0 2.75

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus target price of $580.67, indicating a potential downside of 14.45%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Alpha Teknova on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. The company also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers and SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, and SediVue Dx analyzers; SNAP rapid assays test kits. In addition, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

