Alphabet (GOOG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

7/23/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,940.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

6/29/2021 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

6/29/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $2,850.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,705.97. 26,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,645. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,553.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,954 shares of company stock valued at $174,361,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,364,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

