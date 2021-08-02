Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $37,966,736.64 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,719.79. 850,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,518. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,553.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,364,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

