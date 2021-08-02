Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,715.19. 19,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,645. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,553.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,954 shares of company stock valued at $174,361,568 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.