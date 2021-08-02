Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.6% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,954 shares of company stock worth $174,361,568 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,707.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,645. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,553.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.