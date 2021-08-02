Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,364,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,716.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,553.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,954 shares of company stock worth $174,361,568. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.