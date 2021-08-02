Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $223,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $11.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,682.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,653. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.