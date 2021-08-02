Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,690.05. 36,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,478.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

