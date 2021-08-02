Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $315,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $2,692.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,653. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,478.83. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

